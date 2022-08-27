LWMC operation teams put on alert

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rafia Haider directed the operation teams on Friday to stay alert in view of the more possible rains.According to sources here, the LWMC operation teams and officers were fully determined to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements even during heavy downpour.

The CEO said that waste which was coming on roads due to rainwater was being removed, adding that the LWMC teams were present in the field to clear all choking points. She said that 81 choking points of nine towns of the City had been identified.