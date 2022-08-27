Ombudsman regional offices working reviewed

LAHORE:The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has completed a detailed review of the performance of advisers and consultants of regional offices in all districts.

The meetings, held at the head office under the chair of Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, evaluated the performance of regional offices with regard to redressing public complaints, elimination of child labour and protection of expatriate Pakistanis and children's rights, safety from online harassment and exploitation.

Ombudsman Punjab mentioned that 19,149 complainants from inside and outside the country have filed applications against various provincial government departments until August 18 this year.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the ombudsman office has resulted in the retrieval of 8,241 Kanal state lands worth Rs7.456 billion in various parts of the province. Alongside, a financial relief of Rs1.60 billion was also provided to the plaintiffs in 2022, he added.

Ombudsman directed that the common man should be fully sensitised about the presence of this institutional framework at the grassroots for protecting their legal rights so that government employees or provincial government institutions couldn't dare to usurp and exploit the public rights. The banners should be displayed at government offices, public places and prominent places in districts for the awareness of the common man, he added. Likewise, students and youths should also be told about the strong role of the ombudsman office as an expeditious platform for protecting public rights, he further said and maintained that it would enhance public awareness about this legal channel of justice.

Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan directed starting an awareness campaign to overcome the menace of online harassment, safe internet usage and safety of resourceless children from socio-economic exploitations to transform Punjab into a child-friendly province.