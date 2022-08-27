Master action plan to deal with smog approved

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Minister for Environment Protection, Cooperatives and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja has approved a master action plan to deal with possible danger of smog. Environment Protection, Local Government, Agriculture, Transport, Cooperatives Secretaries and DIG Traffic Police Punjab also participated in the meeting. It was decided that joint squad of Environmental Protection, Transport and Police shall be constituted and a special control room will be set up to monitor smog situation. Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions which have heavy ratio of traffic will be focus of “Master plan”. It was suggested that Instead of imposing Section 144, Calamity Act should be implemented to deal with smog.

Environment protection minister Muhammad Basharat Raja while addressing the meeting said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to deal with air and water pollution on the instructions of the chief minister. “As compared to the past, measures have been started since May to deal with possible danger of smog” said the minister. He regretted the tradition of burning crop residue in India, saying that the neighbouring country is responsible for 90 percent of the smog in Pakistan. “However, the intensity of smog can be reduced by taking measures at the local level”, the minister observed.

Raja Basharat said there was a need to conduct an awareness campaign for the public, especially school students. Emphasising the need to increase plantations, he said that all relevant departments should take practical steps, verbal plans are not acceptable. “Focus on problem of air pollution throughout the year instead of just one season”, he directed.

On this occasion, Secretary Environment Protection said that special squads impounding vehicles emitting smoke and sizeable fines are also imposed. The minister directed that the documents of smoke-emitting vehicles should be seized and not returned until the vehicle's full fitness is ensured. He said that burning crops and solid waste cannot be allowed. “All Deputy Commissioners should bound patwaris and lumberdars to ensure prevention of crop residue burning in their respective areas”, he said.

The minister called a video link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners next week and said that to discourage the tradition of crop burning, farmers should use straw cutters and happy seeder equipment. “Small farmers will be given loans from cooperative banks for purchase of straw cutters and happy seeders” he announced. He said that the Department of Cooperatives should ensure that no housing society was established without the NOC of the Environment Protection Department. Every year instead of mere a symbolic planting, housing societies should practically work for planting and make sure survival of the same.

Secretary Environment Protection while briefing the meeting said that no brick-kiln will be allowed to operate without zig-zag technology. “Legal notices have been issued in this regard” he told the meeting.