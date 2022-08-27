Minister says illegal housing societies to face action

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that an action plan was being prepared against the illegal housing societies. If the illegal housing society is not regularised, the case will be sent to the anti-corruption department. Whoever did the wrong will be responsible.

Aslam Iqbal said that a new policy was being brought soon for low-cost housing schemes under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. Talking to the complainants and the media during the open court, he said there was no room for negligence in solving the people’s problems. The purpose of the open court was to check the performance of public service delivery institutions.

The minister held an open court at One Window Facility Centre of LDA. He heard the complaints related to LDA and housing department. On this occasion, a large number of people were present in the open court.