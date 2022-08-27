Shehbaz can work only in advertisements: Cheema

LAHORE:Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that PMLN accepted the incompetence and inefficiency of Shehbaz League.

In a statement, he said that Shehbaz Sharif can work only in advertisements, adding that shedding crocodile tears cannot conceal the incompetence, theft and inefficiency of PMLN and their allies. He said that they were all crime partners with the federal government and the nation has come to know the reality of their hypocrisy. He said that the visit of Prime Minister to Sindh was for few seconds and only for photo session.

Adviser on Information said that the people of Sindh are clamouring for help but Shehbaz and Bilawal had no spare time from their foreign tours. When the flood was wreaking havoc Shehbaz Sharif and the members of his cabinet were enjoying luxuries abroad. He said that even now most of the representatives of the PDM government are going on foreign tours. Since the imported government has come into power, it has visited dozens of foreign countries. Omer Cheema said that the flood affectees in Sindh were protesting against the federal and the People’s Party government. Asif Zardari used to roam about in order to buy the loyalties of the assembly members with a sack filled with money. He denounced that Asif Zardari had no money to help the flood affectees. He said that Shehbaz Sharif announced a meagre amount for the flood affectees of Sindh. Now PMLN has also accepted that the PDM government is inefficient and incapable. Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced additional Rs5 billion aid for the flood affectees of Punjab, concluded Cheema.