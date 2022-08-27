Five uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs33.164 billion.

The approved development schemes included Construction of New Administration Block at Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Multan at the cost of Rs2.080 billion, Urban Water Supply Scheme Gojra Phase-II District TT Singh (Revised) at the cost of Rs631 million, Concept clearance proposal for the Project, “Punjab Family Program” at the cost of Rs28.579 million, Repair/Rehabilitation of road from Gujar Khan to Pir Phulai Road from Mohra Sheikhan to Village Kontrilla, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs1.066 billion and Shifting of Electric Poles & services having HT line, T&T lines Sui gas etc at the cost of Rs808 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr MSohail Anwar Ch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of depts concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Depts also attended the meeting.