Saville makes first WTA final since ‘17

MONTREAL: Australia’s Daria Saville advanced to her first WTA final since 2017 on Thursday at the US Open tuneup event in Granby, Canada, while 10th-ranked Daria Kasatkina reached the semi-finals.
In quarter-final matches at the hardcourt tournament in suburban Montreal, top seed Kasatkina ousted Spanish fifth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 6-2 and Saville dispatched China’s Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-0.
