Mirpur declared KPL winners

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals were declared winners of the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) following a complete washout in Muzaffarabad Friday.
Even the playoffs were washed out. No play was possible in the final scheduled on Thursday. Thus Mirpur Royals were declared winners on the basis of finishing at the top of the table following the league matches.
