New turf at NHS by year-end

KARACHI: The newly elected Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain met DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and talked about the early installation of a new turf at National Hockey Stadium (NHS).

The turf of the National Hockey Stadium completed its life in 2019.

Qureshi assured the PHF Secretary General of all possible cooperation, saying that the new turf woud be laid by the end of this year.

He also said that new turfs would be laid at hockey grounds in other districts of the province so that maximum number of players could improve their game at grassroots level.

He further said that his department would organise various events, including a hockey league.

Haider thanked Qureshi for his cooperation and said the Punjab government had always played an important role in the promotion of the national game.

Earlier, the Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary General made a detailed visit to National Hockey Stadium.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haider served as Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) secretary before taking up his current position in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and played an important role in improving the hockey facilities in the city.