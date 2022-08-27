Shah, Qaiser weight category issue to be discussed today

KARACHI: In order to resolve the weight category issue of the two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain and emerging star fighter Qaisar Afridi, Pakistan's judo think tank will meet both the fighters in Islamabad on Saturday (today).

Sources told ‘The News’ that the meeting between Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) officials and the fighters will be held at 6pm.

The meeting will be attended by both the fighters, Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi, PJF vice-president and Director Technical Masood Ahmed and PJF president Col (retd) Junaid Alam.

Sources said both the fighters will be briefed about their chances in the Olympic qualifiers and the technical issues which could emerge if both opt to feature in a single weight category.

Sources said that both Shah and Qaisar want to play in the -90 kilopgramme in the Olympic qualifiers. However, sources said, that PJF wants one fighter to take another weight category so that Pakistan's qualifying chances for the 2024 Paris Olympics could be augmented. Recently Shah played in -90kg in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games while Qaisar featured in -100kg in these two events.

Until the last year's Tokyo Olympics, Shah used to fight in -100kg. However, after Olympics he changed his weight category and came down to -90kg where he played for the first time in international circuit in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Shah clinched bronze there, a performance below his credentials. Shah had claimed silver in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in -100kg.

Qaisar, on the other hand, has shaped his career in -90kg and sources close to him say that the fighter wants to play in this weight again which suits him more keeping in view his height and body-frame. Sources said that coach Kazmi also wants Qaisar to play in -90kg. Sources said that the PJF will not force any fighter to take a certain weight class if no one agrees to change their stance.

If both opt to play in a single weight category then, sources, said the fighter who enhances his qualifying chances for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be backed.

As per rules in Grand Slams and other international events, a nation can field two fighters in two weight categories out of seven weights. Sources said that the PJF has to resolve this matter as soon as possible as it will have to confirm entries for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam which will be held from October 21-23.

The PJF has already decided to focus on Shah and Qaisar for the Olympic qualifiers. Sources said that Shah's ranking in -100kg has already been made and it will be a herculean task for him to create such a ranking in his new chosen weight class of -90kg in which he could press for a slot in the 2024 Paris Games.