POA hails departmental sports restoration

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Friday appreciated the step taken by the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to restore departmental sports in the country.

“The POA appreciates the honourable Prime Minister for restoring sports in the governmental departments that provide athletes with employment opportunities, training facilities and other support that enable athletes to focus on their athletic development,” the POA said in its press release on Friday.

The POA also thanked the premier for motivating and extending personal patronage to the national athletes who recently represented Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games.

“This interaction will be a source of great encouragement for all the Pakistani athletes. All the medallists are associated with the Army Sports Directorate and WAPDA Sports Board and their continuous support to these athletes has played a significant role in enabling them to give their best to bring laurels for Pakistan,” the POA said.

“The Olympic family of Pakistan appreciates the efforts of the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari for facilitating the athletes and recognising the contributions of these athletes,” the POA said.

The POA, however, said it was disappointing that coaches, federations, doctors and NOC officials were not invited to the awards ceremony held on Thursday in Islamabad.

“The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) once again has tried to undermine the efforts of the all stakeholders like the coaches, federations, doctors and the NOC for reasons best known to them by keeping them from meeting the PM,” the POA said.

“There is a whole team behind each athlete and each of these dedicated members contribute in an unmeasurable manner to help the athlete in achieving the best possible result. Not to recognise the efforts of these personnel along with the officials of Army Sports Directorate, WAPDA Sports Board and other departments as well as the volunteers working in the National Sports Federations is regrettable.

“Their presence would have encouraged them in their resolve to work harder and given an opportunity to the Honourable Prime Minister to get a broader picture for the Sports Development in Pakistan,” it said.