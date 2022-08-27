Noor, Ashab surprise seniors to reach semifinals

ISLAMABAD: Youngsters Noor Zaman and Muhammad Ashab Irfan made it to semi-finals of the $12,000 PSF-Combaxx International Squash Tournament beating much experienced opponents at the Mushaf Squash Complex Friday.

Noor, now ranked 110th in the world, defeated experienced campaigner Farhan Zaman 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7 in a quarter-final that lasted for 32 minutes. Noor, who has been improving with every single game, showed good fighting spirit by keeping Farhan well in check.”I just played my normal game and tried to force my opponent to make a mistake. I rather wanted to finish the match in straight games,” Noor said.

Ashab also gave a good account of himself by playing hard and tough game against Malaysian Hafiz Zhafri during his 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 14-12 victory.

The quarter-finals that saw many ups and downs lasted for 60 minutes. Both the players were engaged in tough and rough game to stay in front. The real fight was seen in the fourth game where Zhafri was leading 9-2 and was certain to take the match into the fifth game.

Ashab, however, made a gallant recovery, sending in some cross-court drops to not only draw level at 10 all but go on to win the fourth.

“Even trailing 2-9 down in the fourth, I knew I had a chance. I made all the possible efforts not to lose a point and that strategy proved successful,” Ashab who will now play Noor in the semi-final today, said.

In the second semi-final, Nasir Iqbal, who beat Hamza Khan 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, will meet World No 188 Abdallah Elmasry (Egypt). The Egyptian defeated Ahsan Ayaz 11-8, 11-3, 11-9 in just 36 minutes in the last quarter-final of the day. Nasir in his quarter-finals against Hamza kept the youngsters in check forcing him to commit mistakes one after another.

Results: Noor Zaman (PAK) bt Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, Muhammad Ashab Irfan (PAK) bt Hafiz Zhafri (MAS) 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 14-12; Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Hamaz Khan (PAK) 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6; Abdallah Elmasry (EGY) bt Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) 11-8, 11-3, 11-9.