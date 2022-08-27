Stokes eyes century as England build large lead over South Africa

MANCHESTER: Ben Stokes was on the verge of a first century since being appointed England’s full-time captain as the hosts established a commanding advantage over South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

England were 308-5 at tea on the second day, 161 runs ahead of South Africa’s meagre first-innings of 151, with all-rounder Stokes 98 not out and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, offering fine support, unbeaten on 61.

The pair had so far shared an unbroken stand of 161, having come together with England still trailing at 147-5 after fast bowler Anrich Nortje removed overnight batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley in a superb burst of two wickets for three runs in seven balls.

England, bidding to level this three-match series after a crushing innings and 12-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s -- their first loss following four successive wins under the leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum – resumed on 111-3, 40 runs behind.

Crawley was 17 not out and Bairstow unbeaten on 38 after a top-order collapse had threatened to undo the good work of James Anderson, who took 3-32 on his Lancashire home ground, and fellow paceman Stuart Broad (3-37).

The veteran duo had made the most of helpful, overcast, conditions after South Africa captain Dean Elgar’s decision to bat first backfired.

Nortje’s speed eventually proved too much for Bairstow, out for 49, when he edged a reverse-swinging ball to first slip where Sarel Erwee, who has made a habit of juggling chances this series, clung on at the first attempt to break a stand of 91 with Crawley.