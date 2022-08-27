Injured Wasim Jr ruled out of Asia Cup, Hasan recalled

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received yet another blow ahead of the start of the T20 Asia Cup as speedster Wasim Junior has also been ruled out with a back-injury.

The Greenshirts are already without ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently down with a knee injury.

Hasan Ali, who was earlier dropped from the touring squad, has been recalled to replace Wasim. The right-arm pacer Wasim Jr was taken for MRI on Thursday after he complained of pain in his lower back during a training session in Dubai.

Wasim, 21, has been a regular member of the Pakistan limited-overs team in recent past and was instrumental in helping Pakistan win the last One-Dayer against Holland during Pakistan’s 3-0 series win last week.

Even during the training sessions in Dubai, he was seen bowling regularly in the nets. Wasim Jr pulled out of the training session Thursday complaining of the back pain. The speedster was taken to hospital for MRI scan the same day.

“Following the MRI report, the medical team accompanying the touring squad and specialist in Dubai advised against exposing Wasim to any further competitive cricket till the time he recovers. Wasim Jr is now heading back home and will not be in a position to take any part in the Asia Cup,” a PCB media release says.

Wasim Jr has been directed to complete his rehabilitation programme in Pakistan.

“Since he is an important component of the Pakistan pace battery, he has been advised a complete rest. The specialists have advised him to pursue his rehabilitation programme in Pakistan,” one of the PCB officials when contacted said.

“Hectic international schedule is ahead of the Pakistan team that includes the seven-match series against England, tri series in England and then the World Cup, there is a need to give him complete rest.”

All-rounder Hasan Ali who was dropped from the Holland tour and Asia Cup teams has been recalled. “He will be taking first available flight to Dubai and is expected to reach the UAE ahead of the start of the Pakistan match against India.”

However, his final inclusion with the touring squad is subject to the Cup Technical Committee clearance. “The touring squad requested chief selector Mohammad Wasim for Hasan’s inclusion which was accepted.”

‘The News’ has learnt that the absence of Wasim Jr has opened up the way for Mohammad Hasnain inclusion in the playing XI against India on Sunday.

“Hasnain is likely to be preferred over others when it comes to joining hands with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as a third seamer in the playing XI against India,” a source told ‘The News’.