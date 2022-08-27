 
Saturday August 27, 2022
Iberia Express cancels 24 flights

By AFP
August 27, 2022

Madrid: Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain’s national carrier, said Friday it was cancelling 24 domestic flights from Sunday when its cabin crew starts a 10-day strike seeking higher pay. The upcoming walkout comes as Spain’s airline sector is struggling with rolling strikes by staff at budget rivals EasyJet and Ryanair.

