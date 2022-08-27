New York: HBO announced Friday that the "House of the Dragon" fantasy drama would return for a second season, after the "Game of Thrones" prequel debuted to nearly 10 million US viewers. Set years earlier in the same universe of George R.R. Martin’s books, "House of the Dragon" depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular "Thrones" characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen. It is based on his book, "Fire and Blood."