Nine missing in the Philippines

Manila: A ferry caught fire off a port near the Philippine capital Manila on Friday, leaving nine people missing and one injured, the coast guard said.

Emergency services rescued 73 of the 82 people who had been on board the MV Asia Philippines as it burned near the port of Batangas, a coast guard statement said. They included a middle-aged woman who was taken to hospital with an unspecified injury, the statement said, adding nine other people were still missing.