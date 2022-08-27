Nine missing in the Philippines

Manila: A ferry caught fire off a port near the Philippine capital Manila on Friday, leaving nine people missing and one injured, the coast guard said.
Emergency services rescued 73 of the 82 people who had been on board the MV Asia Philippines as it burned near the port of Batangas, a coast guard statement said. They included a middle-aged woman who was taken to hospital with an unspecified injury, the statement said, adding nine other people were still missing.
Madrid: Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of Spain’s national carrier, said Friday it was cancelling 24 domestic...
New York: HBO announced Friday that the "House of the Dragon" fantasy drama would return for a second season, after...
Baghdad: Populist cleric Moqtada Sadr’s camp on Friday refiled a petition for Iraq’s judiciary to suspend...
Lisbon: Nearly 180 flights in Portugal and Spain have been cancelled because of strikes by cabin crew and baggage...
Paris: The musician and composer Jorge Milchberg, best known for his 1960s arrangement of the Andean melody "El Condor...
United Nations, United States: A two-week negotiating session on a treaty to protect the high seas wraps up on Friday,...
Comments