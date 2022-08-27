Iraq’s Sadrists refile call for judiciary to suspend parliament

Baghdad: Populist cleric Moqtada Sadr’s camp on Friday refiled a petition for Iraq’s judiciary to suspend parliament to clear the way for fresh elections amid a months-long political deadlock.
A source within the judiciary said it would give its response on Tuesday to the second such motion within a month submitted by the Sadrists. At weekly Friday prayers near parliament attended by thousands of Sadr supporters, an aide to the cleric urged the justice system to pay heed to his calls.
