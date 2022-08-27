UN high-seas biodiversity treaty struggles to leave port

United Nations, United States: A two-week negotiating session on a treaty to protect the high seas wraps up on Friday, but UN observers were holding their breath with many points remaining contentious between member states.

After 15 years, including four prior formal sessions, negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding agreement to address the growing environmental and economic challenges involving the high seas, also known as international waters -- a zone which encompasses almost half the planet.

Many had hoped that this fifth session, which began on August 15 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last and yield a final text on "the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction," or BBNJ for short.

But a new version of the treaty -- distributed to delegates on Friday morning just hours before the official end of negotiations, and seen by AFP -- still included many paragraphs open to negotiations. A meeting scheduled for noon (1600 GMT) was canceled to allow consultations to continue, which observers suggest could run into Saturday.