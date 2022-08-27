Inspection prepared Ukraine nuclear plant back online

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Moscow’s troops came back online on Friday afternoon, the state operator said, after Kyiv claimed it was cut from the national power grid by Russian shelling.

The plant -- Europe’s largest nuclear facility -- was severed from Ukraine’s power network for the first time in its history on Thursday due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said. In an update, the operator said that as of 2:04 pm (1104 GMT) the plant "is connected to the grid and produces electricity for the needs of Ukraine" once again.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned "civil nuclear power must be fully protected". "War in any case must not undermine the nuclear safety of the country, the region and all of us," he said during a visit to Algeria.

Separately on Friday, the EU presidency vowed to hold an emergency summit on the spiralling energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, which this week entered its seventh month. The bloc has vowed to wean its 27 member states off Russian oil and gas in protest against the invasion. However, anxiety over supply has sent prices soaring, and on Friday both Germany and France reported record electricity prices for 2023.