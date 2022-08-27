 
Saturday August 27, 2022
UK postal workers strike

By AFP
August 27, 2022

London: Thousands of postal workers in the UK on Friday began a series of strikes over pay, as the cost-of-living crisis prompts mass industrial action in numerous sectors. In east London, postal workers stood outside a delivery office waving flags and chanting: "What do we want? Decent pay!"

