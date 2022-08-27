Attack on gold mine convoy

Ouagadougou: An ambush on a convoy of vehicles from a gold mine killed seven civilians in Burkina Faso on Friday, a military source and residents said.
The impoverished Sahel state has been plagued by deadly jihadist attacks since 2015, often targeting gold mine workers. "A terrorist attack caused the death of at least seven civilians this morning" in the eastern area of Nadiabonli, a military source said. It targeted a convoy from the Boungou gold mine after it had ground to a halt due to technical issues, the source added.
