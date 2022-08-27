 
close
Saturday August 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Van driver hits Brussels cafe

By AFP
August 27, 2022

Brussels: A van driver ploughed through a crowded cafe terrace in Brussels’ city centre shopping and tourism district on Friday, lightly injuring six people before escaping the scene. Police said it was too soon to speculate on whether the driver had deliberately targeted the diners, but that investigators had found the van and were hunting for the suspect.

Comments