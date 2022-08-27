 
close
Saturday August 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

UN slams restrictions around Sirte

By AFP
August 27, 2022

Tripoli: The United Nations’ Libya mission warned on Friday that armed groups in the sensitive region of Sirte were preventing civilians from accessing vital services. "UNSMIL is following closely reports of restrictions on freedom of movement of civilians as part of security operations in Qasr Bouhadi", about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Sirte city.

Comments