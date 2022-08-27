Dry summer puts squeeze on French Alps cheese!

La Clusaz, France: France’s record heat and drought have not spared the majestic pastures under the snow-capped Alps, where cows are struggling to find enough grass to produce milk for reblochon and other prized cheeses.

"Everything’s yellow and parched, so we’ll have to bring them down from the pastures a month early," said Theo Bargetzy, 28, as cowbells rang out in a field some 1,600 metres (5,250 feet) above sea level.

Crowds of tourists in search of cooler climes have flocked to the Alps this summer where buying local raw-milk reblochon and other hand-made cheeses directly from local producers is a cherished ritual.

But this year, some heading to Bargetzy’s Lorettes farm perched above La Clusaz are coming away empty-handed -- cows are not getting their usual fill of fresh grass, and their milk is less rich as a result. July was the driest month on record for France overall since 1961, and heat waves pushed temperatures near La Clusaz above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) on several days, unheard-of on the steep slopes.

"We’re losing one reblochon per cow per day, so in a week that’s 300 fewer cheeses," Bargetzy says later, while molding fresh curds into discs that will be carefully aged on wooden planks in a cellar until the distinctive orange-gold rind forms.

It takes four litres of milk (just over a gallon) to make each cheese that weighs some 450 grammes (just under a pound) -- within the guidelines set by the National Institute of Origin and Quality (INAO), the guardian of France’s strict food and wine appellations.