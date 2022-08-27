Russian Arctic militarisation a ‘challenge’, says Nato

Ottawa: Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday stressed the need to beef up security along the alliance’s northern flank to counter Russia, as he wrapped up a visit to Canada that included a tour of its Arctic defenses.

"The high north is strategically important for Euro-Atlantic security," Stoltenberg told a news conference at an air base in Cold Lake, Alberta, noting that with Finland and Sweden joining, seven of eight Arctic states will be Nato members.

"The shortest path to North America for Russian missiles and bombers would be over the North Pole," he also warned. "This makes NORAD’s role vital for North America and therefore also for Nato."

The Nato chief and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured a Cold War-era early warning radar site, and observed Canadian Arctic military exercises. Russia’s capabilities in the far north "are a strategic challenge for the whole alliance," he said, citing a significant Russian military buildup in the region.

This includes, he outlined, the reopening of "hundreds of new and former Soviet era Arctic military sites," and its use of the high north "as a testbed for the most advanced weapons including hypersonic missiles." Stoltenberg also expressed concerns about China’s reach into the Arctic for shipping and resources exploration, with plans to build the world’s largest icebreaker fleet.

"Beijing and Moscow have pledged to intensify practical cooperation in the Arctic. This forms part of the deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and our interests," Stoltenberg said.