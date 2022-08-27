Reviving sports

Pakistan’s sports community has widely hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement that the government has lifted a ban on departmental sports. The ban was implemented on the instructions of former PM Imran Khan almost a year ago. The PTI-led government had instructed several leading departments to support and sponsor regional sports teams instead of departmental squads. The move was generally condemned by almost all stakeholders and was seen as another nail in the coffin of Pakistan sports. As expected, PM Shehbaz has reversed the ban. But does this mean that things would soon be back to what they were before the ban was implemented? It won't be that easy. A lot has happened in the last year or so. Many departments have disbanded their sports teams. Others have either sacked any sports persons on their payrolls or have transferred them to field jobs. How will the current government make sure that the sacked sports persons are hired again and sports teams are rebuilt by such departments?

This is not the only question that needs to be answered. The PTI government had a point when it opted for a switch to a region-based concept, used widely in the developed world. The idea was to have regional and/or city-based teams so that it’s more appealing to the fans. On paper, the idea looked good but in a country like Pakistan with its growing economic woes it was bound to fail. However, restoring departmental sports won't be enough to revive our sporting fortunes. In the first few decades of the country’s history, departmental sports worked wonders mainly because there was a system in place where raw sporting talent would come from educational institutions. Schools, colleges and universities served as nurseries for budding sports persons. Young and talented sports persons would make their bones at inter-school and inter-college tournaments before graduating to higher levels where departments would hire them. It was a unique model and it worked. But over the years, the role played by educational institutions has become nominal. In the past, sports was part of the Ministry of Education. That was changed too and sports was placed under the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination. This was a bad move.

If the authorities want the system to work, they will need to take steps to revive the role of educational institutions. What Pakistan sports need is a complete overhaul of the existing system. Over the last few decades, there has been a complete revolution in international sports. But Pakistan has been left behind. While the world has moved on we are still debating whether restoration of the departmental system will revive our sports. Frankly, while it might assuage some of our athletes' woes, it isn't a complete remedy. It is time to part with whimsical decisions and take all stakeholders on board to work on a comprehensive plan to lift our sports. Pakistan needs to catch up with the rest of the world otherwise our medal drought at major events like the Olympics will continue for a very long time.