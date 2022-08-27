Failing to plan, planning to fail

This monsoon Balochistan has, at the time of writing, received around five times more rainfall than the 30-year monsoon average. The local people are suffering as they do not have access to clean drinking water or food. They await help but the administrative officers have not reached out to them. It is surprising to see that Pakistan has no emergency plan for such natural disasters. The people have lost their homes and the government is responsible for this destruction. If it had constructed dams, the flooding could have been mitigated. Due to lack of future planning, Pakistan suffers. It is time our leaders pay closer attention to infrastructure and emergency plans so that such disasters can be avoided in the future.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
This refers to the letter, ‘Almost out’ by Eman Mudassar Tarar. The writer argues that the country is likely to...
This letter refers to the article ‘A new kind of politics’ by Saad Ur Rehman Khan. Ruling over a nation is a...
Pakistan is facing quite possibly the worst floods in its history. More than 900 people have perished, thousands of...
Recently, government of Sindh decided to deduct five days’ salary of government employees so that it can donate to...
This letter refers to the article ‘Desperate Pakistanis’ by Mosharraf Zaidi. While the author has described Imran...
Fluctuations in oil prices affect the global economic sector due to the heavy dependence of the global economy on...
Comments