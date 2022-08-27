Failing to plan, planning to fail

This monsoon Balochistan has, at the time of writing, received around five times more rainfall than the 30-year monsoon average. The local people are suffering as they do not have access to clean drinking water or food. They await help but the administrative officers have not reached out to them. It is surprising to see that Pakistan has no emergency plan for such natural disasters. The people have lost their homes and the government is responsible for this destruction. If it had constructed dams, the flooding could have been mitigated. Due to lack of future planning, Pakistan suffers. It is time our leaders pay closer attention to infrastructure and emergency plans so that such disasters can be avoided in the future.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta