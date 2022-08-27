This refers to the letter, ‘Almost out’ (August 26, 2022) by Eman Mudassar Tarar. The writer argues that the country is likely to run out of water in the near future. This state of affairs is entirely down to our own nonchalant public and government.

The water system is totally mismanaged in industries, agricultural and residential areas. The water management authorities must take urgent steps to prevent the coming crisis

Imtiaz Javid

Awaran