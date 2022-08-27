Sincere leadership

This letter refers to the article ‘A new kind of politics’ (August 22, 2022) by Saad Ur Rehman Khan. Ruling over a nation is a sacred trust. People cast their votes hoping their leaders will implement the promises which were made before elections. Sadly, the situation in Pakistan is completely different.
After coming to power, leaders turn a blind eye towards the troubles of the people. As a result, the people become disillusioned and withdraw from public life, which only worsens the problem. We need leaders with a genuine desire to help the people in order to overcome our political crisis.
Balach MB
Awaran
