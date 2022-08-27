Undivided attention

Pakistan is facing quite possibly the worst floods in its history. More than 900 people have perished, thousands of homes have been washed away and crops have been destroyed. The devastation appears to have exhausted the already strained resources of the federal and provincial governments, who are now relying on charitable donations to plug the gap.

As the calamity shows no signs of coming to an end, the political parties should temporarily cease election-related activities and fully dedicate themselves to leading the relief efforts. It may also be helpful if some of the big leaders tapped into their considerable wealth to provide donations and lead by example.

MZ Rifat

Lahore