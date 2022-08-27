The plight we deserve?

This letter refers to the article ‘Desperate Pakistanis’ (August 23, 2022) by Mosharraf Zaidi. While the author has described Imran Khan as the world’s oldest teenager, he failed to mention another sad fact, which is that much of the public is arguably even more immature.
If we honestly appraise our top leadership’s conduct over the last three to four decades, we would know that most of them displayed nothing but incompetence and indulged in loot and plunder. And yet, despite clear knowledge of their wrongdoings, these leaders are still revered both at home and abroad. So, is it any surprise that the country and the nation are, and have been, in the terrible condition that they are in?
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
