Replenish supply

Fluctuations in oil prices affect the global economic sector due to the heavy dependence of the global economy on petroleum products. While there has been a significant downturn in global oil supply, Iran’s vast oil reserves can help bridge the gap. Doing so would require the sanctions imposed on the country to be lifted.
Negotiations to revive the nuclear deal the US withdrew from in 2018 are underway, and it is hoped that the desired outcome will materialize soon. Successful negotiations will lead to Iran injecting more oil into the global supply chain, reducing inflation and contributing to global stability.
Asad Aziz
Khushab
