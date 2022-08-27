Progressive police

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Women inductees’ (August 24, 2022). Police work when it comes to investigation, evidence collection and preservation of crime scenes is outright mediocre in this country. As the editorial rightly mentions, numerous cases are thrown out of the courts due to lack of evidence.
In this context, opening up avenues for additional women detectives will surely help the police. They should be supported by the high-rankers and should be given all the opportunities to work in the investigative units to brush up their skills and lead by example. This will motivate other women to study criminal justice and join the force.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
This monsoon Balochistan has, at the time of writing, received around five times more rainfall than the 30-year...
This refers to the letter, ‘Almost out’ by Eman Mudassar Tarar. The writer argues that the country is likely to...
This letter refers to the article ‘A new kind of politics’ by Saad Ur Rehman Khan. Ruling over a nation is a...
Pakistan is facing quite possibly the worst floods in its history. More than 900 people have perished, thousands of...
Recently, government of Sindh decided to deduct five days’ salary of government employees so that it can donate to...
This letter refers to the article ‘Desperate Pakistanis’ by Mosharraf Zaidi. While the author has described Imran...
Comments