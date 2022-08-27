Progressive police

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Women inductees’ (August 24, 2022). Police work when it comes to investigation, evidence collection and preservation of crime scenes is outright mediocre in this country. As the editorial rightly mentions, numerous cases are thrown out of the courts due to lack of evidence.

In this context, opening up avenues for additional women detectives will surely help the police. They should be supported by the high-rankers and should be given all the opportunities to work in the investigative units to brush up their skills and lead by example. This will motivate other women to study criminal justice and join the force.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada