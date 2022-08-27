Sindh drowning

The recent rains have caused suffering for the people of Pakistan, especially in Sindh. Many houses have collapsed, causing fatalities and homelessness. Despite this, the government has not made significant efforts to evacuate the flooded areas.
The CM of Sindh and other leaders have been visiting areas across the province but still many people are at risk of starvation due to lack of support from the government or NGOs. There is still no aid from international forums. The people of Sindh are facing a humanitarian crisis and require immediate help.
Riaz Hashim Lashari
Shikarpur
