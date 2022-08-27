Intermission for relief

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Pause the politics’ (August 25, 2022) which calls for the political parties to take action against the devastating floods. Homes, infrastructure, and crops have been washed away. On the other hand, our politicians are settling personal scores without caring about the flood victims.
All political parties, especially the PTI, should temporarily suspend their public meetings and collectively chalk out a strategy to help those affected by the floods. The NDMA is nowhere to be seen. Our country is in great turmoil due to the natural disaster and the need of the hour is the support of the politicians.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
