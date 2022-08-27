SESSI sets up medical camps in flood-hit areas

On the special directives of Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) on Friday established free medical treatment camps in the eight most-affected districts of the province.

SESSI Commissioner Ahmed Ali Qureshi would supervise the medical camps to provide treatment to injured and ailing people affected by heavy rains and deadly flooding. The camps had been established in the Majhand area of District Jamshoro, Johi in District Dadu, Sanghar, Qambar Shahdadkot, Umerkot, Thul in Jacobabad, Khairpur, and Larkana, and they would remain functional till August 31.

The members of the SESSI’s governing body and its medical advisers would remain present at the medical camps to supervise the arrangements. The critically ill patients would be referred to the SESSI’s hospitals for free treatment.