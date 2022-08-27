Young man killed as car hits motorbike in DHA

A young man was killed and another wounded in a road accident in Defence Housing Authority on Friday. The tragedy took place in Phase VI within the limits of the Defence police station, where a speedy car hit a motorcycle, killed the motorcyclist on the spot and wounded the pillion passenger.

Police and rescuers took the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Mustafa, son of Yousuf, and the injured man as Burhan, 20, son of Bashir. A case has been registered.

Separately, 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the Landhi area. The body was taken to the JPMC. Police said the man, identified as Mohsin, son of Ahmed, had committed suicide over financial issues.