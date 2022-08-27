PTI, JI workers booked for vandalising MQM-P office

Police on Friday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders and workers after an office of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Korangi came under attack.

The case was registered at the Korangi police station. Police said the case was registered against over 150 persons belonging to the PTI and JI for attacking the MQM-P office. The PTI leaders nominated in the FIR included former PTI candidate for PS-96 Sajid Memon, PTI UC-31 leader Waseem Warsi, Nadeem Butt and Shahid Memon while those nominated from the JI included Sultan, Junaid, Imran and Asif Chohan.

The FIR read that the PTI and JI workers vandalised the MQM-P office in Korangi late on Wednesday night. The MQM-P has demanded action against the PTI and JI workers alleging that they attacked the office in the name of public issues. No arrest had been made till the filing of this news story.