Judicial staff exempted from salary deduction for flood relief fund

The Sindh government has decided that salaries of the officials and staffers of the judiciary in the province will not be deducted for the provincial flood relief fund.

A circular to this effect was issued by the provincial finance department on Friday. It was sent to the Accountant General Sindh, district account officers and other relevant authorities. According to the circular, the exemption would be applicable to all officers and staff in all cadres of the Sindh High Court, its benches, circuit courts, judicial officers, and staff of district and civil courts of the province.

Earlier, the Sindh government had decided that the five-day salary of all its officers of grade 17 and above and two-day salary of all its employees of grade 16 and below would be deducted for the Sindh flood relief fund. Teachers in government-run schools, colleges and public sector universities in the province opposed the move saying that it would create financial burden on them amid unprecedented inflation while many of them have already been facing hardships due to floods.

The government also decided that all members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, provincial ministers, special assistants to the CM, and parliamentary secretaries would deposit their one-month salary in the flood relief fund.