NBP signs distribution pact

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has signed a distribution agreement with NBP Funds to expand product proposition for the bank’s customers, a statement said on Friday.
Under the agreement, products and services from NBP funds would be distributed at the bank's branches across Pakistan, NBP said.
“The introduction of mutual fund solutions in partnership with NBP Funds will further expand the product proposition for our customers while providing them with options to diversify their investments and achieve their financial goals,” said Tauqeer Mazhar, group chief, retail banking at the NBP.
Dr Amjad Waheed, CEO of NBP Funds said, “NBP Funds is one of the largest and highest rated asset management companies in the country, managing over Rs200 billion of investors’ savings. We are thankful to our investors for their continued trust and support, and hope to reach more investors via the NBP branch network.”
