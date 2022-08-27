LCCI sets up flood relief fund

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has established a flood relief fund with an initial amount of Rs10 million for flood affectees, it said on Friday.
LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said the aim of establishing the fund was to extend help to the victims in a dire need of rescue.
Kabir stated that around 1000 people and uncountable number of cattle have lost their lives while millions sitting helpless under open sky. He also appealed to members of the LCCI to contribute for the relief fund.
