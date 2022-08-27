Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs147,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs126,115.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to $1,745 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs7,000 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.