Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs147,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs126,115.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to $1,745 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs7,000 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan has said Thar coal project would start generating up to 2600...
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the government is understanding multiple structural reforms to...
KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has signed a distribution agreement with NBP Funds to expand product...
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has established a flood relief fund with an initial amount of...
London: Britain announced Friday a vast 80-percent hike in electricity and gas bills, in a dramatic worsening of the...
LAHORE: Recent floods have uprooted 15 percent of our population; it has also shaved off the growth substantially in...
Comments