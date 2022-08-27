The gloom ahead

LAHORE: Recent floods have uprooted 15 percent of our population; it has also shaved off the growth substantially in agriculture because of natural disasters. But the impact of lower growth would be more pronounced in industry and trade.

Floods have hit the country at the worst time. The economy was already in turmoil, which makes it even more difficult for the government to cope with this disaster.

Provinces have a greater role to play in rehabilitation of the uprooted population. The federal government it seems is acting independently in flood relief activities, particularly in provinces where opposition is in power.

There is a lack of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments. The first priority should be to provide food and shelter to the affected population; then provide medical cover like required vaccination and medicines for the ailing living in subhuman conditions.

The next step would be to assess the damage caused by the floods to houses, crops and livestock.

All we know is that majority houses have succumbed to the floods.

The exact loss of livestock is not yet known. While most of the human population has been evacuated to relatively safer places, the majority of livestock were wiped away by the high velocity of water.

Crops in the flood affected regions have been destroyed. Farmers have suffered total loss in many cases.

The regions most affected are rice and cotton growing areas of Sindh and South

Punjab.

Both crops are crucial for our economy. Rice grown in Sindh fetches over 50 percent of foreign exchange that we earn from export of rice. Cotton is the mainstay of our textile sector.

We were already producing less cotton than the requirement of our industry and consuming over $1.5 billion on its imports. Further cuts in cotton production would mean more dependence on imports at a time when we are short of foreign exchange.

Flood damages would create a cash crunch in our rural areas. Trade and industry look forward to rural areas after better harvests to dispose of their products. The demand from rural regions would be subdued this year.

Growth in motorcycle sales is unlikely. Many family members of flood-affected regions have shifted to cities as living on small farm incomes was not possible.

Still these families are closely knitted. Most of the affected population would shift to the cities to live with their close relatives.

No one can refuse a family member in distress in our rural culture. Those hosting their rural relatives would start feeling a financial crunch.

Rural guests would also compete for the limited jobs (mostly unskilled) available in the cities. There would be recession in cities as well.

The businesses are waiting for a good time which seems far away. Car sales are declining, the construction sector is contracting, and exports are on a declining trend.

Imports have been effectively checked through administrative measures like delay in opening of letter of credits, higher tariff and high policy rates coupled with very high energy and power cost. This will bring down growth to much lower than in industry and trade.

The estimates of State Bank of Pakistan on growth in Pakistan this fiscal are highly optimistic.

Bank experts have not factored in the impact of floods otherwise the growth forecast would have been much lower.