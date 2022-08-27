Stocks extend rout as outlook dampens

Stocks took another dive on Friday as worries set off by an estimated Rs900 billion flood-led losses to the economy washed out more gains amid grim outlook reports, traders said.

Country’s main KSE-100 Shares Index took a massive hit of 441.06 points or 1.02 percent to end at 42,591.51 points with the highest and the lowest of the day being 43,201.43 and 42,546.48 points.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw another day of losses owing to investor concerns over the economic impact of flood losses to the estimated tune of Rs900 billion, thin IMF growth projections, and higher CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation for Aug 2022.

Slump in rupee and weak earnings’ outlook amid higher taxation also negatively impacted the trade, Mehanti said.

The KSE-30 index also retreated by 219.93 points or 1.35 percent to close at 16,115.09 points. Traded shares increased by 57 million to 265.752 million from 208.115 million shares, while the value grew to Rs9.034 billion from Rs7.783 billion. Market capital reduced to Rs7.110 trillion from Rs7.151 trillion.

Out of 331 companies active in the session, 90 moved higher, 218 lower, and 23 posted no change.

Topline Securities said stocks largely remained under pressure during the trading session with big names like PSO, TRG, HUBC, MTL, and HBL losing 180 points cumulatively.

Lucky Cement in a notice to the exchange announced the buyback of up to 10 million shares from the market from September 29, 2022, to December 19, 2022, or till such date that purchase was complete.

Bata (Pakistan) became the best performing stocks as it jumped Rs125.12 to Rs2,110.68/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs52.10 to Rs1,401.80/share. Millat Tractors led the laggards as it lost Rs24.66 to close at Rs860.76/share, followed by Gatron Industries, down Rs23.99 to Rs346.01/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market note said the last day of the rollover week turned red after investors extended a profit-taking spree.

“The first half was dull despite a decent opening; however, the second was a profit-taking session which dragged the index down. Moreover, the mainboard volumes remained dry,” the report said.

Sectors that weighed the stocks down included banks (-85.5 points), technology (-64.0 points), OMCs (-61.1 points), E&P (-48.3 points), and cement (-37.7 points).

JS Research said the bourse remained under pressure throughout the day due to rising political uncertainty and the economic impact of flash floods. “While too early to accurately quantify, our preliminary estimates suggest that repercussions may include more than $4 billion, higher than estimated imports in FY2023 and a possible slowdown in exports from absence of cotton and partially rice,” the brokerage said in a separate research report on the impact of floods on the economy.

Pakistan, being an agri country, with direct agri contribution to GDP of 23 percent, could reach a vulnerable position in the aftermath of these floods, the report said.

“Going forward, we recommend availing any downside as an opportunity to buy technology and banking stocks,” the brokerage suggested to investors.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 50.617 million shares, followed by Pakistan Refinery with 16.788 million shares. Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pakistan Elektron, Cnergyico PK, WorldCall Telecom, Hascol Petrol, Fauji Foods Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Telecard Limited, and Hub Power Co. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 284.806 million shares from 183.705 million shares.