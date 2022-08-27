Rains, floods losses to economy estimated at Rs900bn

KARACHI: Pakistan's economy is seen contracting amid increasing inflationary pressures, higher imports, and lower exports by historic monsoon rains and subsequent floods that have so far displaced over millions of people, a brokerage report said on Friday.

“While it is early to assess the impact, Pakistan, being an agricultural country, with direct agriculture contribution to GDP of 23 percent, could reach a vulnerable position in the aftermath of these floods. Repercussions may include higher imports, compromise on exports and higher inflation; wiping out efforts of the government to stabilize recent macro headwinds,” JS Global said in a client note.

“… our preliminary estimates suggest that repercussions may include more than $4 billion,” the brokerage said in its report.

“Based on our preliminary estimates, CAD [current account deficit] levels may increase by $4.4 billion (1 percent of GDP) – assuming no countermeasures are taken, while around 30 percent of CPI [consumer price index] basket is exposed to the threat of higher prices,” it added.

Moreover, additional support from the government may also put pressure on the fiscal side, it noted.

Against average annual rainfall of 125 millimeters, the ongoing season has received 3x more rains so far. Sindh and Balochistan have reportedly received the most damage as compared to their respective annual averages, and higher than the magnitude recorded during flash floods of 2010-2011 for these provinces. This has severely impacted lives, health, animals, crops, infrastructure, and more. Sindh and Balochistan have a 30-8 percent share in the agricultural GDP, respectively.

The timing of the floods could not have been worse as Pakistan has already been facing a challenging time, trying to avoid a default and manage soaring inflation, according to a report from Ismail Iqbal Securities.

There would be some pressure on the balance of payments in the shape of higher cotton imports and lower rice exports; however, it would partially be offset by foreign aid ($500 million so far), higher remittances to support families, and a reduction in import bill due to further demand slowdown in the economy.

The immediate inflationary pressures from floods are being witnessed due to supply chain disruption, while crop and livestock loss would lead to higher inflation in coming months, it said.

The report says the worst affected crop is cotton and after higher production of 8 million bales (+1.3 million YoY) in FY2022, farmers had been facing water scarcity this year, raising concerns over their inability to subsequently repeat similar cotton production.

“This is now further marred by heavy rains in rural Sindh where the cotton sowing has reportedly been destroyed to a large extent. While the weight of this crop is barely 2 percent in GDP, destruction of the cotton crop would lead to absence of local cotton for the textile sector.”

The sector not only contributes a bulky ~8 percent to GDP, the labour-intensive sector is also over 60 percent of the country’s exports, making the situation of absence of its core raw material an alarming one. With a requirement of 2 million tons/annum, Pakistan imported 40 percent of the demand with an import bill of $1.8 billion in FY22.

The report added that prospective higher imports this year, coupled with higher international cotton prices owing to recent droughts in the US (international cotton prices +15 percent in a span of two weeks), would amplify the impact on the external front.

Rice was another crop that is expected to witness massive damage in the ongoing floods.

“Rice is among the few crops that has notably increased area under cultivation in the recent past (+20 percent in two years), which also yields $2.5 billion of annual exports to the country. A threat to damage of rice crops would result in loss of exports, in addition to slight reduction in GDP growth and higher CPI.”

Moreover, as water from flash floods was understood to take 2–3 months to leave the ground, the aftermath was likely to result in delay in wheat and edible oil seed sowing.

Delay in wheat sowing would be a double whammy to the ongoing shift of farmer preference from wheat to edible oils, the report said, adding that residue post floods were also expected to negatively impact yields of upcoming wheat crops.

With delayed sowing and higher wheat import prices (albeit lower than recent highs), an assumption of 15 percent of wheat demand fulfilled by imports may take wheat import bill to $1.7 billion in FY2023.

Alongside crops, more than 500,000 livestock have reportedly perished in the floods. This would not only add to already burdened rural income by higher high speed diesel and fertiliser prices, but also possibly lead to supply shortage in milk. Moreover, shortage of livestock, coupled with increase in probability of disease prone livestock post floods, could also lead to shortage of meat. Similar to 2010, the floods have coincided with high international commodity prices, which adds to the woes.

“We expect inflation to come in the band of 26-27 percent over the next few months before coming down from November. However, we do not see any interest rate change due to additional inflation coming from floods,” it said.

However, JS Global said any risk to food security, shortages, and bottlenecks in supply, would exceed the brokerage’s existing CPI estimates of 21 percent in FY2023.

“Any risk of a sharp increase in inflation may lead to the resumption of monetary tightening, where only recently the SBP took a breather after an 800 basis points tightening spree.”

The economy has been slowing down due to several measures taken by the government to curb demand and rising inflation. The floods would further cool the economy as the agri income would be hit. This would directly impact Construction, Autos, and OMCs. It could also result in pressures on the banking sector in the shape of non-performing loans. However, the same would also reduce import bill for these categories.