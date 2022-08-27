Rupee loses more ground

KARACHI: The rupee continued its downtrend for a fifth straight session on Friday, falling 1.25 rupees or 0.57 percent against the dollar on a slowdown in inflows from exporters and remittances, taking its decline during the current week to 2.75 percent and for the calendar year to 20 percent.

The local unit ended at 220.66 to the dollar, compared with the close of 219.41 on Thursday in the interbank market.

The domestic currency fell 50 paisas to settle at 230 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the factors that had led to the rupee’s decline were the government’s lifting of the ban on the import of non-essential and luxury items, and a slowdown in inflows from exporters and remittances.

“There were some import payments, while forward selling of dollars from exporters and inflows from overseas Pakistani workers remained low. The upward trend in the global oil prices also affected sentiment on the rupee,” said a currency dealer. "Demand for dollars in the open market is way above anyone's expectations," said an analyst at Tresmark.

“Higher import duties and the new regulation on carrying UAE dirhams have led to a surge in dollar demand in the open market. We think this should subside in the coming days and sentiments may improve after IMF board approval,” he said. The difference between the dollar's rates in the interbank and open markets has now reached 10 rupees or more than 4 percent for a first, according to Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad. "The State Bank should be aware of this," he emphasised.