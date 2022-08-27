PSO full-year profit up 224pc

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) on Friday reported an increase of 224 percent in its full-year net profit on higher volumetric sales, inventory gains, and a rise in other income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs95.722 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs29.557 billion the previous year. The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs10 a share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs194.35/share, compared with Rs62.63/share last year. The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs2,541 billion, compared with Rs1,223 billion a year earlier. Its cost of products sold remained at Rs2,363 billion, compared with Rs1,166 billion the previous year.

Other income of PSO also increased to Rs25.348 billion, from Rs19.415 billion a year ago. Operating cost also increased to Rs37.642 billion, compared with Rs20.689 billion.

Gross profit of the company clocked in at Rs178bn, up by 211 percent year on year on above-mentioned reason of increase in oil prices resulting in inventory gains.

During FY22, the company recognised provision for impairment on financial assets of Rs5.1bn as against Rs898mn last year likely due to accounting for implementation of IFRS-9.

One analyst at Topline Securities said the company’s earnings were a result of higher volumetric sales, huge inventory gains, and higher other income.