Joint sitting of parliament: President’s address may cause controversy

ISLAMABAD: The presidential address to the joint sitting of parliament before the commencement of the next session of National Assembly may generate major controversy because as per the tradition, the president is supposed to deliver the speech from the text provided by the government.

President Arif Alvi will have to give an assurance to the government before the address that he will not deviate from the text. Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News on Thursday that the president, who belonged to the PTI wouldn’t miss the occasion to promote his party and its leader Imran Khan. This won’t be acceptable to the government as it believes that any reference to Imran Khan by the president will be irrelevant as it is not desirable for the government and its allies.

The sources said that in case Alvi opted to disregard the request to be made by the government, the members of the ruling alliance would have no alternative but to walk out quietly. This eventuality can create the question of quorum in the House. The tiny opposition won’t be able to create a rumpus, hence Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf will have to adjourn the session sine die.

The sources reminded that the joint sitting of parliament would be a compulsion for the government under Article 56 of the Constitution that reads: “56. [(1)] The president may address either House or both Houses assembled together and may for that purpose require the attendance of the members. 4[(2) The president may send messages to either House, whether with respect to a bill then pending in the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or otherwise, and a House to which any message is so sent shall with all convenience consider any matter required by the message to be taken into consideration. [(3) At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the president shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) of the causes of its summons.] (4) Provision shall be made in the rules for regulating the procedure of a House and the conduct of its business for the allotment of time for discussion on the matters referred to in the address of the president.]” The sources recalled that the parliamentary year of the National Assembly culminated on August 13 with the Diamond Jubilee session.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi told The News that the ruling alliance would discuss the schedule for the joint sitting of parliament next week. He said proposals had been dispatched to government allies. The government was contemplating summoning the National Assembly on September 19 and the joint sitting was supposed to take place before that as per the Constitution.

Interestingly, the joint sitting of parliament is in session for more than three months. It was first adjourned to meet on July 22, but, a day before, the schedule was deferred to August 22 and now again, it was postponed last week till September 22. Technically, the joint sitting was in session, but the president could not deliver his address in the ongoing sitting, the sources said.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that the session of the joint sitting is in session for more than three months. It is understood that the session isn’t prorogued with the purpose of taking up any “emergency” development. The endorsement of the Governor’s Rule in any province had also relevance to the joint sitting, the sources reminded.