Hamza issued notice in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued a notice to former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in cases pertaining to assets beyond means.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a matter pertaining to prior communication of grounds of arrest.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted before the court that the Lahore High Court in its decision in Hamza Shehbaz Sharif case had held that the accused should be informed before his arrest which, according to him, is against the law.

He contended that the SC decision held that it is not mandatory to communicate to the accused before his/her arrest. Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and adjourned the matter for date-in-office.

On April 7, 2019, the LHC granted Hamza Shehbaz pre-arrest bail till April 17 and restrained the NAB from arresting him in cases pertaining to ownership of assets beyond means. The LHC also ordered him to pay surety bonds worth Rs10 million and issued a notice to NAB seeking its reply in the matter. Later, the NAB filed an appeal in the SC against the LHC decision.